https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/states-disaster-declaration-trump-wyoming/2020/04/12/id/962533

For the first time in U.S, history, all 50 states are under a major disaster declaration, The Hill has reported.

Wyoming became one of the last states to receive the declaration for the coronavirus outbreak over the weekend.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon wrote a letter on Thursday to formally request the declaration, stating it “will help us to prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” according to Fox News.

The declarations allows the states to use federal funds to fight the spread of the virus.

Trump cited the milestone in a tweet on Sunday, writing “For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!”

The president approved the first coronavirus-related major disaster declaration on March 20 in order to help out New York.

In addition to all the states, the U.S. Virgin islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico have also received approved major disaster declarations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

