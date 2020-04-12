http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BH3etowrF74/

George and Amal Clooney forked out a whopping $112,000 on a playhouse for their two-year-old twins complete with zip line, air conditioning, and a life-size giraffe, The Sun reports.

Sources who spoke with the British tabloid confirmed that the two-story den will mirror the couple’s main home and come complete with a kitchen and bathroom with running water.

Those charged with handling the project include playhouse specialist Barbara Butler and Barack Obama’s former Oval Office designer Michael S Smith, who reportedly helped design the interior.

The playhouse is just one of a series of major renovations undertaken by the couple, who are also spending $1 million on a new pool house and a living quarters for their staff.

“It is extravagant but George and Amal want the best,” the source told the paper. “They are also adamant the kids are appreciative and don’t take anything for granted.”

The couple met in 2013. Amal gave birth to their twins Ella and Alexander in 2017. They have a combined net worth of around $510 million, making George one of Hollywood’s wealthiest actors.

As well as their own lavish lifestyle, the pair are also interested in political and humanitarian work, and recently donated $1 million toward a coronavirus relief fund. They also regularly give money to progressive causes, including sizeable donations to organizations promoting gun control, open borders, and defeating President Donald Trump in this year’s presidential election.

“I’m going to stay out of the primaries, [but] I’ll fundraise for anybody that is out there that’s interested in trying to make this president a one-term president,” Clooney said last May.

