A TGP reader Pam sent us this on drop box voting in ovember 2018.

I just (proudly) went out to vote at my local Multnomah County library. The library is on 79th and Holgate. IT WAS CLOSED. Opened at NOON! As this is my local polling place I was very upset to see a sign on the wall that said: “The library is closed. Please put your ballots in the book drop”

So it makes sense that Soros-funded groups would support this form of unaccountable voting.

Democrats will do anything to cheat and win elections.

It is in the party’s bloodline.

The Geller Report and Breitbart reported:

The Brennan Center for Justice, which is heavily financed by George Soros, is advocating the use of drop boxes to deposit ballots on voting day this November as part of a suggested overhaul of the U.S. voting system due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. With other Soros-financed groups, the Brennan Center has been leading a campaign advocating a “vote by mail” system in the upcoming presidential election, citing fears that coronavirus makes it too dangerous to vote in person. Some of the groups are using the coronavirus crisis to push permanent changes to the way Americans vote. Analysts have posited that such proposals help the Democratic Party. Republicans specifically fear the prospect of voter fraud, since mail-in voting would be harder to authenticate.

