It was only a matter of time.

What a DISGRACE!

This is the same doctor who has been wrong EVERY STEP OF THE WAY!

The Sun reported:

WHITE House coronavirus expert Dr Tony Fauci said Sunday lives could have been saved if US had been shut down earlier.

Speaking on CNN, the immunologist said the US could start to reopen next month, but warned a second wave of the virus could still hit the country.

During the interview, Fauci revealed that the government had been advised to begin social distancing measures in February.

President Trump announced plans to roll out “self-isolating” in mid March.

“We look at it from a pure health standpoint,” Fauci said. “We make a recommendation, often the recommendation is taken, sometimes it’s not.

“But it is what it is.”

Fauci was then asked if lives could have been saved if stay at home measures had started in February, rather than almost a month later.

“Obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier you could’ve saved lives, obviously,” he replied.

“No-one is going to deny that.

“But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”