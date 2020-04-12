http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/gb0VZrO13JQ/boris-johnson-released-from-hospital.php

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital today. He was hospitalized for a week with the Wuhan coronavirus.

Apparently, things were touch and go for Johnson. At one point, according to reports, aides and ministers exchanged texts saying that the PM’s prospects of surviving the virus were 50-50.

Johnson attributes his survival to the care he received at the hospital and, in particular, to two individuals who, he says, watched over him for 48 hours. Johnson explained:

The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.

Johnson’s case highlights the importance of trying to make sure our hospitals are not overrun during this pandemic. But I’m not sure that, even if they are not overrun, most hospitals can provide the level of care Britain’s prime minister received.

Johnson isn’t ready to resume his duties as PM. He will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence.

