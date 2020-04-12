https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-exclusive-evidence-chinese-officials-reported-wuhan-institute-source-coronavirus-february/

As late as February it was being reported in China that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was where the coronavirus originated. The Wuhan Market claimed to be the source by other reports in the media doesn’t even sell bats.

As we reported previously, Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that working on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky. Dr. Shi Zhengli then moved to Wuhan, China, where she continued to work on the coronavirus.

We also provided pictures of the researchers in Wuhan working with live animals (above).

In early January in China, the Director-General of the Wuhan Institute of Virology sent out a message that ordered her staff not to discuss the çoronavirus or release any materials about it (below).

A month later the Chairman of Duoyi, wrote that the Wuhan Institute was suspected of manufacturing and leaking the coronavirus. He stated that the virus could not leap from bats to humans but had to go through monkeys or mice.

It was reported starting in mid-January that the coronavirus came from bat soup but the Wuhan Market where bats were reportedly sold, doesn’t sell bats and the pictures of bats in soup came from Indonesia.

In early February it was reported that Shi Zhengli’s carelessness and lax laboratory safety procedures led to the virus being leaked out of the Wuhan Institute. A few days later China’s top biological and chemical weapons commander took over management of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In mid-February it was rumored that the female graduate Huang Yanling who was patient zero with the coronavirus had died. In addition, two students who worked at the Wuhan Institute had their profiles and images removed from the records of the institute. When confronted, the Institute first claimed the students weren’t students there and then they claimed that they left and couldn’t be located.

We’ve also found evidence that Dr. Shi’s work from the Wuhan Institute was also used in testing at the Wuhan hospital (below).

More evidence shows that the entire coronavirus program and research that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been the epicenter of the China coronavirus outbreak. It does not appear to come from bat soup since this was not even sold at the Wuhan market not far from the Institute.

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

