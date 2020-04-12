https://www.theblaze.com/boris-johnson-released-hospital-coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from the hospital, a week after he was admitted for coronavirus treatment. The British leader said that he owes his life to the medical staff who helped him battle COVID-19.

Boris Johnson was released from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, 16 days after he announced that he contracted the coronavirus. The 55-year-old prime minister was taken to the hospital last Sunday after suffering from coronavirus symptoms, including a cough and high fever.

Last Monday, Johnson’s conditions worsened, and he was moved to intensive care, where he received treatment until Thursday. While at the ICU, Johnson was supported with oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said: “The prime minister has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers.”

“He wishes to thank everybody at St. Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received,” the spokesperson continued. “All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

“I owe them my life,” Johnson said of the NHS medical staff at the St. Thomas’ Hospital. “I can’t thank them enough.”

Johnson will not immediately return to work “on the advice of his medical team.” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been the “stand-in” for Johnson while he recovers.

Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, said that “there were times last week that were very dark indeed.” Symonds, who is pregnant with their first child, sent words of gratitude to the staff at St. Thomas’ Hospital on Twitter.

“I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible,” Symonds tweeted. “I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you. There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.”

“Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support,” she said. “Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.”

Symonds sent Johnson letters and baby scans to lift his spirits during his time in the ICU. She is due to give birth in two months.

