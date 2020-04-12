https://www.dailywire.com/news/bryan-resurrection-remembrance-and-rebuilding-our-nation

This week is an important time for many Americans, with Easter Sunday celebrating resurrection and renewal and Passover signifying remembrance. In the case of my family, with my Catholic background and my wife’s Jewish heritage, we will be celebrating both.

This year though, for possibly the first time in history, many communities are unable to celebrate together, as the world wrestles with a pandemic and life in many parts of the globe have ground to a halt. Sadly, some of those celebrations will also take place with empty chairs at the table, as families grieve those lost to this pandemic.

But after this weekend and with its celebrations and remembrances, it’s time Americans begin to focus on what is in our DNA, regardless of our religion or creed: rebuilding.

This reopening and rebuilding must be done with caution and guided by science to protect us from a resurgence of the virus. But we must be cognizant to not let fear dictate our path. Just as every day has counted in flattening the curve, every day counts when it comes to the recovery of our nation.

It’s no secret the drastic measures taken to combat COVID-19 have cratered most of the industries that make up our economy. All of those industries represent millions of jobs, thus millions of Americans and their families with their dreams at risk.

People and families are staying home and putting their livelihoods in jeopardy, not because they fear reprisals of an oppressive government, but out of concern for their community and neighbors. That said, no matter how much government-centric state leaders and their bureaucrats want it, we won’t stay idle for long, depending on government checks and loans because it’s not who we are.

We’re a country with a history of graciously accepting a helping hand in time of need, but saying no to endless handouts. We believe the power of hard work, determination and compassion to others is what makes for a free and prosperous nation.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this week also marks the 50th anniversary of the miraculous Apollo 13 mission, when an explosion onboard the spacecraft nearly took the lives of 3 astronauts and almost changed the story of American space travel from successful exploration to one of Americans being lost in space.

It’s interesting to note, that the heroes involved in that historic moment credit American ingenuity and determination, coupled with divine intervention. I believe we are in a similar moment.

The road ahead of us as a country and for millions of Americans won’t be easy, but with God’s help and the hard work and compassion of everyday heroes, I believe we will see our nation rebuilt.

What’s more, the mission controller for NASA during the Apollo 13 flight refused to provide odds on the likelihood that they could get their men back home, he was determined to make it happen.

I thank God that we have a President who, just like that mission controller, isn’t wondering about whether America will make it through this crisis. He’s planning on it.

You need only look to his State of the Union speech in January and its focus on the unseen, unassuming heroism of everyday Americans to realize that President Trump already knows what’s needed to recover from this crisis: the American spirit, hard work and God’s favor.

So as you mark this weekend according to your religious beliefs, join me in asking God’s mercy on those who are sick or have lost their lives to COVID-19, God’s comfort on their loved ones and God’s grace on every American, to walk in ingenuity and determination as we rebuild our lives and our country.

Zachery Bryan is an actor, movie/tv producer and entrepreneur. He began his entertainment career early as a series regular on the ABC hit sitcom, “Home Improvement.” He currently produces film and television via his production company, Lost Lane Entertainment.

