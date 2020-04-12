https://www.theblaze.com/california-governor-newsom-praises-trump-coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised President Donald Trump’s response in assisting the Golden State with federal medical resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Newsom appeared on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” show on Saturday night to provide an update on how California is dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Near the end of the interview, Cooper noted that despite past “differences” and “tough words” between Newsom and Trump, the two men have “been able to work together.”

“Yes, look, I mean, Anderson, we’re involved in 68 lawsuits with the Trump administration,” Newsom replied. “I’ve been on your show, I haven’t been timid. He certainly hasn’t been timid.”

“But I got to say this, it’s just the fact I’d be lying to you. I’d be lying to the American people,” the Democrat governor declared. “Every single direct request that he was capable of meeting he has met. We have the U.S.N.S. Mercy in California because of his direct intervention and support; 2,000 of these federal medical stations because of his direct support.”

Newsom continued to praise the president’s support for California during the coronavirus outbreak.

“And so I can only speak for myself, but I have to be complimentary, otherwise, I would be simply lying to you, misleading you,” he added. “And that is a wonderful thing to be able to say, and I hope that continues. But this has been a remarkable moment, or at least we’ve been able to rise above that partisanship.”

Earlier this month, Newsom appeared on “The View,” where the governor was questioned as to why he would commend Trump. He responded with a similar answer on how Trump has helped provide critical assets to California during the health crisis.

“Governor, it’s no secret that you’ve had a combative relationship with Trump in the past, but lately, you’ve been praising him for the help he’s giving,” co-host Joy Behar said. “Of course, you have to, because look at how he treats governors who don’t kiss the ring. The governor of Washington, the governor of Michigan, he said they were not appreciative and told Mike Pence, ‘Don’t call them back.’ Do you feel like you have to feed this guy’s ego to get the respirators, to get the PPEs? Is that what’s going on?”

“As a consequence of that, our relationship began earlier than most. And so from that perspective, all I can say is that, from my perspective, the relationship has been strong,” Newsom responded. “I’m not doing it to kiss the ring — I’m not doing it in a way, you know, I’m just being forthright with the president. He returns calls, he reaches out, he’s been proactive.”

“We got that Mercy ship down here in Los Angeles. That was directly because he sent it down here. Two thousand medical units came to the state of California, these FMS, these field medical stations,” the governor pointed out. “That’s been very, very helpful, and to the extent, we’re going to need more, and I’ll let you know in a few weeks if that relationship continues.”

California, the most populated state with nearly 40 million people, has the fifth-most coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. with over 22,000 cases and 633 fatalities as of Sunday morning.

On Friday, Newsom was informed by budget advisers that California’s initial efforts to battle COVID-19 would cost at least $7 billion, and there will be additional costs expected before the end of the year.

