The Democrat Socialists of America announced on Sunday they will not be endorsing Joe Biden for president.

The Democrat Socialists are the most energized wing of the Democrat Party and include high profile members: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and angry Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

The Democrat Socialists are the Bernie supporters.

This is a stunning announcement.

Democrats have some work to do before November.

We are not endorsing @JoeBiden. — DSA (@DemSocialists) April 12, 2020

