Dr. Anthony Fauci showed his true colors on Easter Sunday of all days.

The NIH Director went on with Jake Tapper and unloaded on President Trump saying “lives could have been saved” if the administration would have shut down the economy sooner like in February.

In February Americans were not dying of the virus — and Democrats were distracted with their sham impeachment.

It was an awful display by the NIH Chief who has been wrong on the coronavirus every step of the way.

** In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States did not have to worry about the coronavirus.

Now, three months later, he wants to shut down every state!

** Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic pandemic and later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

** Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on models and then told reporters this past week, “You can’t really rely on models.”

And on March 20th Dr. Fauci “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

** Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine has been deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

** Two-and-a-half weeks ago Dr. Fauci claimed 1 million to 2 million Americans would die from coronavirus. A week-and-a-half ago he said 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die from the virus. On Monday he agreed 81,766 Americans would die from the coronavirus. Today the experts cut the number of deaths to 60,415 projected deaths.

Dr. Fauci pushed these garbage models every step of the way.

On Sunday Dr. Fauci also told Jake Tapper “I can’t guarantee” it will be safe to physically vote in November.

Seriously?

This guy is a bit off to say the least.

