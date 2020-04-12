http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MHEZ5kgdeBs/

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said misinformation came out of China when the coronavirus outbreak began.

When asked if China misled the world, Fauci said, “You know I don’t know where missteps went. Only thing I know with the end result was that early on we did not get correct information. And the incorrect information was propagated right from the beginning because you know when the first cases came out that were identified, I think on December 31st, in China, and we became aware of this, they said this was just animal to human period.”

He added, “Now we know retrospectively that there was an ongoing transmission from human to human in China probably at least a few week before then. And then when we finally did get the virus here it became clear when he started looking at what was going on that that was misinformation right from the beginning. So who’s ever faults that was, you know, we’re going back to take a look at that when this is all over but clearly not right information that was given to us.”

