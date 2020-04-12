https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492446-fox-news-host-hits-back-at-trump-over-chris-wallace-criticism-enough

A Fox News host fired back at President TrumpDonald John TrumpWaPo: Trump allegedly asked Fauci if officials could let coronavirus ‘wash over’ US Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people Biden wins Alaska primary MORE on Sunday after the president took aim at Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: If Trump is seen as handling health, economic crisis well, ‘I don’t see how he gets beat’ Public health officials warn of grim days ahead: ‘This next week is going to look bad’ Whitmer: Lack of national coronavirus strategy ‘creating a more porous situation’ MORE, host of “Fox News Sunday.”

Jedediah Bila, weekend co-host of “Fox & Friends,” criticized Trump for his “3rd grade name-calling,” adding that Wallace “is doing his job.”

“Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Seriously. Enough.”

Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough. https://t.co/uW1Dw275Or — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is known to be a fan of “Fox & Friends” and frequently tweets about segments from the show’s broadcasts. A spokesperson for the network did not immediately return a request for comment.

The president had lashed out earlier in the day at Wallace, referring to him as a “Mike Wallace wannabe” in a tweet referring to Chris Wallace’s father, the legendary CBS journalist.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddArkansas governor: ‘I’d like to see a better way’ to procure medical equipment US emergency room doctor dies after coronavirus symptoms Biden on quarantine timelines: ‘Worst thing you can do is raise expectations and then watch them get dashed’ MORE of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!” he wrote.

Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

The Fox News host has responded in the past to criticism from Trump that referred to his father, telling a panel discussion in February, “One of us has daddy issues, and it isn’t me.”

Bila’s tweet came not long after she announced that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

