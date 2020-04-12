https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/god-still-working-socal-church-president-trump-promoted-saw-record-online-viewers-21000-professions-faith/

Pastor Greg Laurie, Screen image

President Trump last week said he would be tuning in to Pastor Greg Laurie at Harvest Church in Southern California to listen to his Palm Sunday sermon.

“Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern” – President Trump tweet last week.

Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern. https://t.co/2eTaKsZVT4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

Pastor Greg Laurie said he was surprised when he heard President Trump would be watching his online Palm Sunday service.

I was as surprised as anyone else when I heard @realDonaldTrump say he would be watching our service from Harvest. I am thankful the President feels it is important for us as Americans to attend Church, even if it is only online now. Thank you, President Trump! pic.twitter.com/zG9IqbJvGn — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) April 5, 2020

Pastor Greg Laurie on Easter Sunday reminded his online listeners that God is still working even though it may seem like the whole world is upside down.

Pastor Greg said during his Easter sermon that President Trump’s tweet promoting Harvest Church brought in a record 1.1+ million online viewers last Sunday with more than 21,000 professions of faith in the last couple weeks!

Pastor Greg said his church is able to track new professions of faith by counting how many people click on an online banner asking for “new believer’s Bibles.”

While the Democrat-media complex is attacking Trump around the clock and causing chaos and fear, remember God is still working.

Happy Easter!

