Happy Easter!
Hope you have a blessed day!
Matthew 28: 1-7
1 After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb.
2 There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it. 3 His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. 4 The guards were so afraid of him that they shook and became like dead men.
5 The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. 6 He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. 7 Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you.”
Wishing you and yours a joyous and blessed Easter.
Please pray for the persecuted this Easter.
Please pray for this country.
This #Easter Sunday, I send greetings to all Americans and their loved ones as we come together to reflect on the importance of family & faith. May God bless our great nation!
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 12, 2020
HAPPY EASTER! pic.twitter.com/UX5Bhm82H2
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020
