One of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time is calling for a Christian revival.

Terry Gene Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, posted a message to Facebook this week commenting on the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid all the death and suffering caused by the crisis, Hogan saw one silver lining.

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” Hogan said.

“God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market,'” Hogan wrote.

Virtually everything Hogan mentioned has been shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

In order to halt the spread of the disease, the White House has recommended that everyone avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, if possible.

Hogan went on to further explain what good might come out of the ongoing global crisis.

“Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus,” he said.

This show of support for Christian values is in stark contrast to how many other celebrities are reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back on March 18, Gal Gadot released an Instagram video featuring a group of celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The song praises secular values over traditional Judeo-Christian ones with several lines suggesting that religions such as Christianity are the source of many of the world’s problems.

“Imagine there’s no Heaven. It’s easy if you try. No Hell below us. Above us, only sky,” the song says.

“Imagine there’s no countries. It isn’t hard to do. Nothing to kill or die for. And no religion, too.”

These words, sung by Gadot and her celebrity friends, stand in stark contrast to Hogan’s call for a Christian revival.

While his fellow celebrities may not feel the same way, one unlikely individual does seem to agree with Hogan.

In an interview with the National Review published Wednesday, political scientist and agnostic Charles Murray explained how the next Great Awakening could save American values.

“If you could have a resurgence of what used to be known as a religious Great Awakening — we’ve had three of them at least, maybe four — those had very good effects. Those [could] change the behavior of the population in very positive ways,” Murray said.

Although professional wrestling is a staged, “fake” affair, the authenticity and genuine nature of Hulk Hogan’s Facebook post cannot be understated. His fellow celebrities might want to take note.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

