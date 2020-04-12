https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/israel-gantz-netanyahu-forming/2020/04/12/id/962473

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin has rejected Benny Gantz’s request for a two-week extension to try to form the next government, according to a statement made by his spokesman on Sunday.

Rivlin made his decision after consulting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who “did not confirm” that his Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White parties are close to a power-sharing agreement. The parties have been in talks to join forces in order to fully empower Israel’s government in its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Gantz’s mandate expires at midnight on Monday, and should there be no government then, the president intends to allow parliament three weeks to decide who will have the next chance to build a coalition. If no one succeeds in forming a government the country will head to a fourth round of elections since April 2019.

The president, who has been pushing Netanyahu and Gantz to team up for months, will “reconsider his decision” should the two men jointly request an extension before the end of Monday, the statement said.

Gantz submitted his request to Rivlin late Saturday, saying his party is “close to signing an agreement” with Likud. Gantz received the first chance to build Israel’s coalition after a third inconclusive vote on March 2, but since that time Blue and White has splintered over his decision to team up with the indicted prime minister.

Talks on a power-sharing deal broke down last week after Netanyahu demanded veto power over the appointment of judges, a tool he could use to control which justices are involved in his corruption cases. On Saturday, the prime minister called on Gantz to restart negotiations.

Israel has been without a permanent government since December 2018, and the urgency to form one and avert a fourth round of elections has grown as the toll from the virus mounts. The number of confirmed cases has neared 11,000, with more than 100 dead. A near-lockdown has crippled the economy, which is forecast to shrink by 5.3% this year, according to the Bank of Israel.

