Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke Saturday of a comeback for sports after the coronavirus as well as how the virus intersects with faith and the topic of abortion. The viral outbreak has brought God to the forefront, he said.

Speaking during a podcast with National Review editor Jay Nordlinger, Harbaugh said “it’s good to hope” that sports will return soon, USA Today reported.

Harbaugh also spoke of the intersection of faith and the outbreak.

“Even now, as we all go through what we’re going through with COVID-19, I see people more concerned about others,” Harbaugh added. “More prayerful. As I said, God has virtually stopped the world from spinning. I don’t think it’s coincidence — my personal feeling, living a faith-based life, this is a message, or this is something that should be a time where we grow on our faith for reverence and respect for God.”

“You see people taking more of a view of sanctity of life,” Harbaugh continued. “And I hope that can continue. I hope that continues and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic.”

Speaking of the sanctity of life with his conservative host naturally brought Harbaugh to talk about abortion.

“And lastly, abortion, we talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous,” he told Nordlinger.

College football has been shut down all across the country, with players continuing their schooling electronically. Recently, the NCAA began mulling the idea of playing the 2020 season in spring of 2021.

