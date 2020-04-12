https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kentucky-church-targeted-police-boobytrapped-protesters-defiantly-held-easter-services/

Maryville Baptist Church in Kentucky was targeted by both police and protesters on Sunday as they defiantly held Easter service.

Prior to the start of services, Rev. Jack Roberts found piles of nails scattered at the entrances to the parking lot.

A few guys have finished cleaning all the nails up with about an hour to go until Sunday School. — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

“The nails appeared to have been dumped at the entrances to block cars from entering the church that is in the Bullitt County community of Hillview, just south of the Jefferson County line,” the Courier Journal reports.

Kentucky State Police also made an appearance at the church, recording the license plates and placing notices on the roughly 50 cars in the parking lot. The notices said that those in the car and everyone in their household must now self quarantine for fourteen days.

Putting notices on every car, even those belonging to the press and media pic.twitter.com/2LEtzkM7zf — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

A better look at the notice pic.twitter.com/THVmA7mDuc — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Maryville Baptist was refusing to back down after Democrat Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state “will be recording the license plates of those who show up to any mass gatherings and provide that information to the local health departments, who will in turn order those individuals to be quarantined for 14 days.”

“Politicians need to stick to trying to figure a way to steal our money and leave the spiritual life of America to the ministry of those God called to preach the WORD,” Rev. Roberts wrote in a Facebook post about his plan to open for Easter.

Sgt. Josh Lawson of KSP told the Courier-Journal that Maryville was the only church they knew of in the state where license plates are being taken and that it was done per order of the governor.

The newspaper reports that earlier this week, the Baptist congregation also received a state-backed order from the Bullitt County Health Department to cease in-person gatherings “immediately.”

“If you read the Constitution of the United States, if you read the constitution of the state of the Kentucky, they both say that (Beshear) is infringing on the church’s rights,” Roberts said earlier this week.

Both Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie have condemned the governor’s order while sharing the Gateway Pundit’s prior reporting.

What the actual hell? “Democrat Kentucky Governor Announces Plan to Record License Plates of Easter Church Goers and Force Them to Self-Quarantine for 14 Days”https://t.co/p6bAR8U3M2 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 11, 2020

Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here. Kentucky Governor Announces Plan to Record License Plates of Easter Church Goers and Force Them to Quarantine for 14 Days https://t.co/z7U42liQRh — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2020

The post Kentucky Church Parking Lot Boobytrapped with Nails! …Police Take Down Licence Plates of Church Attendees, Leave Harassing Notes on Cars! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

