The mayor of one of America’s largest cities is coming under fire after she urged people to stay at home instead of going to get their hair styled amid the coronavirus pandemic, and then getting her own hair professionally trimmed to look good on television.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, is defending her fresh “do” this weekend, whole barbers and hair stylists in Illinois have been shut down by the state’s “stay-at-home” order.

According to the Chicago Tribune, when Lightfoot was asked about social-media photos showing her with a stylist, she acknowledged the trim, but claimed the public cares more about other issues.

“I think what really people want to talk about is, we’re talking about people dying here. We’re talking about significant health disparities. I think that’s what people care most about,” Lightfoot said.

“The woman who cut my hair had a mask and gloves on so we are, I am practicing what I’m preaching.”

A reporter asked her about one of her “stay home, save lives” public service announcements in which Lightfoot warns an off-screen person: “Getting your roots done is not essential.”

The Tribune says Lightfoot became “visibly annoyed” by the question, and responded: “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.

“I’m a person who, I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to have a haircut.

“I’m not able to do that myself, so I got a haircut. You want to talk more about that?”

Lightfoot’s explanation did not impress city Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, a democratic socialist.

“Really?” he tweeted.

“She is under no obligation to look good on national TV. She is under no obligation to book national interviews. But she is under an obligation to follow and promote social distancing in order to save lives. This is a bad example for our city.”

Really? She is under no obligation to look good on national TV. She is under no obligation to book national interviews. But she is under an obligation to follow and promote social distancing in order to save lives. This is a bad example for our city. — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, said he could not comment on the mayor’s hair-razing situation because he himself hasn’t had a trim since the shutdown orders were set in place.

“I’m going to turn into a hippie at some point,” he said.

