Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said it is “not quite accurate” when President Donald Trump said that states have all the medical supplies they need.

Guest host Martha Raddatz said, “You and many other states are in dire need to more supplies. Listen to what the president said on Friday about the needs of governors.”

In a clip, Trump said, “We’re in great shape with ventilators. We’re in great shape with protective clothing. We have additional planeloads coming in, but we’re not getting any calls from governors at this moment. We’re getting very few calls from governors or anybody else needing anything.”

Raddatz asked, “You are the chair of the national governors association, is that true?”

Hogan said, “Well, I get calls from governors every single day. We have had 12 calls now with every single governor in America, eight of which the president and/or vice president was on the call with us. I can tell you nearly every single governor — I had a call with a FEMA administrator just yesterday afternoon —look, I think we certainly have seen an improvement over the past week, from the week before.”

He added, “I know a lot of people in Washington are working very hard. Everybody has gotten more supplies than we had the week before or the day before. I know there are people in Washington who are working very hard as partners to help the states, but I think that everyone is completely happy, and we have everything we need is not quite accurate. Everybody has tremendous needs on personal protective equipment and ventilators and all of these things you keep hearing about. Everybody’s fighting to find these things all over the nation and all over the world.”

