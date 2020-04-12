https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-football-coach-praises-god-rips-abortion-as-nothing-more-horrendous

Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed abortion during a recent podcast interview where he made his views on the controversial topic very clear.

Speaking with National Review’s Jay Nordlinger, the famed football coach reflected on the coronavirus outbreak from his perspective as a Christian.

“Even now, as we all go through what we’re going through with COVID-19, I see people more concerned about others. More prayerful. As I said, God has virtually stopped the world from spinning. I don’t think it’s coincidence — my personal feeling, living a faith-based life, this is a message or this is something that should be a time where we grow on our faith for reverence and respect for God,” Harbaugh said.

Then Harbaugh tore into abortion and advocated for the sanctity of human life.

“You see people taking more of a view of sanctity of life. And I hope that can continue,” Harbaugh said. “I hope that continues and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic.”

“And lastly, abortion,” he continued. “We talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous.”

In response to Harbaugh’s comments, Nordlinger simply replied, “Indeed.”

You can listen to Harbaugh’s comment here. They begin at the 54:50 mark.

Harabaugh is a former NFL quarterback and NFL head coach. He has been the head coach of the Michigan Wolverine football team since 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

