Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is coming under fire for an expansive new order to lock down state residents during the coronavirus, forbiddinng anyone from buying seeds or plants and banning gatherings “of any size.”

The Democratic governor’s extension of Michigan’s stay-at-home order also outlaws residents from traveling “between residences” — although out-of-state people can still head to cabins and cottages they own in the state.

Whitmer signed the order, one of the aggressive of any U.S. state issued since the pandemic began, on Friday evening.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said at a news conference Friday, noting that the stay-at-home order will run until at least May 1.

One part of Whitmer’s order bans the sale of seeds and plants, which is drawing fire from greenhouse and nursery owners. Retail garden centers have been ordered to close.

Callie Gafner told Michigan Radio that “banning fruit and vegetable plants does not help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

“If you’re growing them yourself, you’re reducing the contact between people because you’re not going anywhere. You’re going out in your own garden and picking them up rather than going into the store and coming into contact with how many people?” Gafner said to the National Public Radio outlet.

“[I] Just want us to be able to do curbside pickup and help our local customers to be able to do their own gardening and put the money back in the local economy,” Gafner said.

Michigan’s Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield blasted Whitmer for making the “wrong call” and “bad for Michigan families.”

“Instead of essential vs non-essential, we should think safe vs unsafe,” Chatfield wrote on Twitter on Friday. “In Michigan, these are currently not allowed: — Lawn care — Construction — Buying home improvement materials — Buying seeds & plants — Fishing if a motor is used (Just to name a few. All these are safe. But the Governor says no. We can ensure safety & be reasonable. Let’s do both,” he wrote.

The Speaker also mocked what Whitmer deems “essential” and “non-essential.”

“Essential in Michigan: -Marijuana, lottery & alcohol,” he said. “Let’s be safe & reasonable. Right now, we’re not!”

Michigan is a hot spot for the virus. As of Sunday, there were more than 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nearly 1,400 deaths. More than 78% of the confirmed cases are in the three-county Metro Detroit region.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, an independent, also ripped Whitmer for the order.

“Sensible instructions to practice social distancing, wear masks, and stay at home already do most of the work to reduce the virus’s spread. By pushing too far, the governor undermines her own authority and increases the likelihood people will not follow reasonable guidelines,” the congressman wrote on Twitter.

“At the very least, government officials need to trust people with matters that are extremely low risk. There’s no compelling case for banning bicycle repair shops or landscaping services, or for prohibiting open retailers from selling items related to home and garden maintenance<” Amash wrote.

