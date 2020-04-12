https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/n-y-governor-heaps-praise-trump-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/

(TOWNHALL) — New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo praised President Trump for his responsiveness and decisiveness in working with New York amid the state’s ongoing Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve worked very hard with the President of the United States,” Gov. Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing on Saturday. “We’ve had our political differences in the past, no doubt, but there’s also no doubt that I’ve worked hand and glove with the president here and he has been responsive to New York and responsive to New York’s needs, and he’s done it quickly and he’s done it efficiently.”

The governor also marveled at the president’s decisiveness and how quickly the president was able to respond to meet the needs of New Yorkers.

