A Kentucky church that held Easter services in defiance of a state order not to hold large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus was met with nails, screws and carpenter tacks in the church driveway.

About 50 worshipers showed up Sunday morning at Maryville Baptist Church to hold services despite a warning by Gov. Andy Beshear that their license plates would be taken down and they’d be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Two state troopers put quarantine notices on cars and wrote down license numbers. The Rev. Jack Roberts covered up some of the license plates, but the troopers wrote down the VINs for those vehicles, the newspaper reported.

Roberts said he has no intention of ending the services. His is one of several churches in Kentucky and across the country that have defied orders not to hold in-person services, citing freedom of religion.

Roberts has said he is “not interested in trying to defy the government,” but added, “If you read the Constitution of the United States, if you read the constitution of the state of Kentucky, they both say that (Beshear) is infringing on the church’s rights.”

