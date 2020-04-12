https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/492424-new-york-sees-758-coronavirus-deaths-in-24-hours

New York documented 758 coronavirus deaths in Saturday, Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoCuomo: New York deaths stabilizing at ‘horrific rate’ Cuomo says ‘no decision’ after NYC mayor declares schools closed for rest of academic year Governors call on Congress to allocate 0B for states to make up budget shortfalls MORE (D) announced Sunday.

The state most affected by the virus so far experienced its sixth straight day of more than 700 deaths from COVID-19, the governor reported during his daily press conference.

“You see also a flattening in the number of lies lost at a terribly high rate, but if you look back over the past several days you see there’s a certain continuity to that number,” he said during his press conference.

“That’s the one number I look forward to seeing drop as soon as I open my eyes in the morning,” he added.

The state’s highest one-day death toll hit 799 last Wednesday but has remained above 750.

“Somebody asked the question once can you ever get numb to seeing these numbers. Unfortunately no, 758 people lost their lives in a 24 hour period,” Cuomo said.

“Every one is a face and a name and a family that is suffering on this weekend,” he added.

We deeply mourn the 758 New Yorkers we lost yesterday to COVID-19. New York is not numb. We know this is not just a number — it is real lives lost forever. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 12, 2020

The Empire state counted 18,707 new hospitalizations, 189 new intensive care unit admissions and 1,862 discharges in 24 hours.

The governor also signed two executive orders Sunday, including one instructing employers to provide face masks to essential workers who interact with the public. The other order extended the state approval for who can conduct an antibody test.

In total, New York has counted 9,385 fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 188,964 cases have been positive, out of which 8,236 were diagnosed Saturday, according to the state health department.

The state contains about 35 percent of all of the positive cases in the country and about 44 percent of the deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

