The New York Times stealthily edited an article on a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden, deleting a reference to “hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.”

Just minutes after The Times published a piece about allegations from former Biden Senate staffer Tara Reade on Sunday morning, an editor slipped into the story and removed a key paragraph about other women – seven in all – who say Biden touched them inappropriately, Fox News reported on Sunday.

According to a copy of the Times’ article saved by the Internet archive Wayback Machine, the Times originally reported: “No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” That paragraph now reads: “No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.”

The Times piece mostly dismissed Reade’s allegations – unlike its coverage of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, which the paper took seriously despite the fact that she could not remember when the alleged incident happened, and none of her friends at a supposed drinking party nearly 40 years ago when they were teens supported her claims.

The deletion of the key section of the paragraph in the Biden article didn’t get past savvy readers.

“Remember the press spent a month essentially arguing that underage drinking was evidence that Kavanaugh committed sexual assault, but a long pattern of ‘hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable’ proves Biden’s innocence,” one person wrote on Twitter.

The Daily Wire reported on Sunday that “The Times does admit that Reade made contemporaneous complaints about the assault to friends, and that she didn’t simply ‘discover’ that she’d been assaulted by Biden in the last several months or years, as Biden’s name surfaced as a potential presidential contender. In fact, the Times does go out of its way to catalog Reade’s claims, made several times over the course of several years — not dissimilar claims made against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a former high school classmate.”

“A friend said that Ms. Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time, in 1993,” the Times reports. “A second friend recalled Ms. Reade telling her in 2008. Ms. Reade said she also told her brother, who has confirmed parts of her account publicly, and her mother, who has since died.”

The Times has bowed to pressure from Democrats before. After two mass shootings within hours left 32 dead and 52 wounded in August 2019, President Trump delivered a somber statement from the White House.

The “paper of record” captured the essence of the president’s speech with a headline for its first print edition that read: “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM.”

But the Left went nuts. Former Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, a candidate for the presidential nomination in 2020, found it “unbelievable.” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wrote: “Lives literally depend on you doing better, NYT. Please do.”

“Hey, @nytimes — what happened to ‘The Truth Is Worth It?’ Not the truth. Not worth it,” wrote New York Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the Democratic Socialist who the Democratic National Committee chairman called “the future of the party,” followed suit.

“Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions,” she wrote on Twitter.

Then the Times changed its headline.

For its second edition, out was the clear and concise headline encapsulating the essence of Trump’s comments. In was a new one blasting him as weak and spineless on guns. And forget all the calls for unity versus racism Trump made in his address.

“ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS” read the new headline.

