Hollywood celebrity Kathy Griffin is trying desperately to recover after her publicity stunt against President Donald Trump went horribly wrong.

Now, a photo from Griffin’s past proves that while she’s trying to “save face,” the term “two-faced” is definitely more fitting.

The image showing Griffin enthusiastically posing with Trump is quickly making the rounds online.

As the U.K. Daily Mail reported at the time, the snapshot was taken in 2010, when Griffin and “Apprentice” competitor Brandy Kuentzel posed with the future president at a golf outing.

Rare photo of Kathy Griffin before she became radicalized by ISIS pic.twitter.com/lagBaJV1DB — MOUTH (@correctthemedia) May 30, 2017

If Trump is such a terrible person, why were left-leaning figures lining up to pose with him and shake his hand when they thought he was one of them?

#ResignTrump Just fucking resign, because this photo is far worse than that OTHER photo. pic.twitter.com/NUtKk1aNUo — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 22, 2018

The list of celebrities and politicians who had no problem with “The Donald” before he ran for president as a Republican is a long one.

As National Review reported, famous liberal Al Sharpton acted like Trump’s best friend during the 1980s and ’90s.

Even former President Barack Obama seemed to admire Trump before the 2016 election.

While attending Harvard, a young Obama spoke in glowing terms about the business tycoon who would go on to win the White House.

Videos and comments made by Trump before he ran for president show that his political views have not changed dramatically over the past couple decades.

What has changed, however, is his job title.

Liberals seem willing to attack anyone and everyone who has an “R” next to their name.

The same celebrities who adored Trump in past years simply cannot stand the fact that a Republican took the White House.

And they will stop at nothing to smear and attack a conservative president.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

