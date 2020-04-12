https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/police-attacked-stones-iron-bars-enforcing-social-distancing/

(FOX NEWS) — Police in Germany were attacked with stones and iron bars while attempting to disperse a large group that had gathered outside in Frankfurt late Friday in violation of lockdown orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.

As an officer stepped out of a patrol vehicle to enforce the social distancing measures, a member of the group threw a large stone at the car and broke the side window, a police spokesman told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Police chased the group but were unable to apprehend any suspects at the time.

