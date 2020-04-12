http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KlvM8hHopXY/

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was accused of hosting a large party at his home in violation of the state’s coronavirus guidelines, but police were unable to verify the reports.

On Saturday, photos of a large gathering being held at Prescott’s home in Prosper, Texas, began appearing online.

At some point, the local police were notified of the possible party and a patrol car was sent to the two-time Pro Bowler’s place, MSN Sports reported.

Despite the online photos and the reports, though, the officers could not easily verify any party was taking place.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential’ party,’” Scott M. Brewer, an assistant chief with the Prosper Police Department, said in a statment.

“The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party.’ Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing,” the department added.

The original report of the party posted by TMZ shows a large spread of food and a number of indistinct voices in the background:

[embedded content]

According to TMZ, the party was called to celebrate the birthday of one of the NFL star’s friends.

Some reports also insisted that Prescott invited the maximum coronavirus number of ten people to the party.

Indeed, a source told the media, “Dak did NOT have over ten people and was not in violation of any social distancing.”

Texas issued its stay-at-home orders for social distancing on April 3 to be in place until April 30, though Governor Abbot was reluctant to call it an order with legal ramifications.

Abbott said his order “requires all Texans to stay at home except to provide essential services or do essential things like going to the grocery store.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

