(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Democratic college students blame President Donald Trump more than the Chinese government for the global spread of the coronavirus, according to the results of a recent poll commissioned by The College Fix.

The online poll of 1,000 college students nationwide asked: “Who has played more of a role in the global spread of coronavirus?” The choices were “President Trump,” “the Chinese government,” “both equally” and “neither/something else.”

The results found that 27 percent of Democratic college students blame President Trump more versus 15 percent who blame the Chinese government more. In contrast, only 3 percent of Republican college students blame President Trump more versus 72 percent who blame the Chinese government more.

