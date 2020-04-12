https://www.dailywire.com/news/spike-lee-on-covid-19-earth-was-angry-at-us

Filmmaker Spike Lee has his own take on the COVID-19 pandemic, in that it may have been the earth lashing out in anger at humanity for our pollution of it.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show,” the “Do the Right Thing” director said that one of the pandemic’s benefits is the clearing up of pollution.

“Before Corona, after Corona, this is changing everything,” Lee said. “But you know why, the reason, I read an article about it, how pollution is clearing up, skies are clear, animals are coming out. I mean, you know, the Earth was angry at us. People may think I’m crazy that I believe it in my heart and soul, that we had gone too far and Earth said, ‘Hold up, we gotta change this.’”

“We were killing this planet,” Lee continued. “And this time that everything was shut down, the Earth has come alive. Water is clear. … And the other day I read in The New York Times, LA had the clearest air in the world. Los Angeles! There was one day last week they had the cleanest air in the world, LA.”

Though Lee has been under self-quarantine in Brooklyn, he said that he does not know how much longer he can take the self-isolation.

“I know I can’t stay in long, but I made a movie called ‘Do the Right Thing,’” Lee said. “On the hottest day in the summer, and I prayed to the almighty God this can’t be happening still in New York in July and August. I’m telling you. Eight and a half people, eight and a half million and we’re still inside in July and August. Oh my God. I don’t know how that’s going to work.”

Spike Lee has been making the headlines for a variety of reasons these past months, usually for outlandish left-wing statement no different than what he said about COVID-19. In an Instagram post in March, the director shared a photo of several of Trump’s supporters in the black community, including YouTube stars Diamond & Silk, praying over him in the Oval Office. Employing deeply racist language recalling that of a submissive southern house slave, Spike Lee wrote, “Massa, We Love You, Massa. We Gonna Pray Fo’ You Massa. Singing- ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.’”

Spike Lee’s post came during the same week in which he had a public meltdown for not being allowed to enter the employee entrance at Madison Square Garden in New York City with his VIP Access pass, prompting a public rebuke from the New York Knicks.

“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance — which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden — is laughable,” the Knicks said in a statement. “It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands.”

Earlier this year, Spike Lee said that Republican Senators who helped to acquit President Trump during the impeachment trial will “burn in hell” if they swore on the Holy Bible.

“I wouldn’t want to be standing [next] to none of those guys because they’re gonna be struck by lightning,” Lee said. “History will say they were on the wrong side of history. The wrong side, the wrong side. So everybody — here’s the thing. I’m not speaking for anybody but myself. This is me speaking, everybody. Whoever comes out of the Democratic convention I’m voting for, because we cannot have another four years of Agent Orange.”

