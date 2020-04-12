https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/492429-stanley-chera-real-estate-developer-and-trump-friend-dies-of

Stanley Chera, a Manhattan real estate developer and friend of President TrumpDonald John TrumpWaPo: Trump allegedly asked Fauci if officials could let coronavirus ‘wash over’ US Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people Biden wins Alaska primary MORE, died Saturday from coronavirus. He was 78.

Chera’s death was first reported in a local real estate journal. A White House official confirmed Chera’s friendship with the president in a statement to The Associated Press.

Chera was thought to be the friend of the president mentioned by Trump during multiple White House briefings as having contracted the coronavirus. Trump first mentioned his friend had been hospitalized in late March, though he did not identify Chera by name.

“I had a friend who went to a hospital the other day. He’s a little older, and he’s heavy, but he’s tough person,” Trump said on March 29. “And he went to the hospital, and a day later, he’s in a coma.

“He’s not doing well,” Trump added at the time. “This is not the flu.”

New York is the epicenter of coronavirus infections in the U.S., with more than 180,000 cases confirmed in the state and 8,600 deaths.

