While the US shuts down all commerce for weeks and destroys the economy, other countries like Sweden and Brazil are doing the opposite and allowing the China coronavirus to run its course.

Data indicates there no material differences in fatalities between the three countries. In fact it now appears the COVID-19 numbers are dropping significantly in both Brazil and Sweden. This leads the casual observer to question why is the US killing its economy?

The US continues to prevent nearly all commerce from occurring to combat the China coronavirus. Many other countries are following suit. But some countries like Sweden and Brazil are keeping their countries open for business.

Data shows that the fatalities related to the coronavirus in these countries are very similar to those in the US.

Numbers from Worldometer 4-0-20



Coronavirus deaths in Sweden appear to have peaked and are dropping fast.

There were only 17 reported deaths in Sweden on Holy Saturday.

Coronavirus deaths in Brazil may have peaked and appear to be on their way down!

Coronavirus deaths in US may have plateaued but not peaked.

Sweden sees just 77 new deaths from coronavirus & number of new infections drops by a quarter to just 544 as nation continues to resist lockdown https://t.co/eKmAxoMd6t pic.twitter.com/1chtVPm8c6 — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 11, 2020

President Trump got duped by Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the so-called coronavirus experts.

It’s time to open the US economy before the damage is too great to reverse.

