This week’s show features two guests who just happen to be married, which certainly makes recording convenient! Our first guest is Debra J. Saunders, the White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and former opinion columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. President Trump called on Debra last Friday in his daily virus briefing, and beyond the immediate story I was most interested in talking with Debra about what it’s like covering this White House, what it’s like in the press briefing room when the cameras aren’t running, and how broadcast journalists operate differently than print journalists. We also speculate some on the general political scene, which is likely going to be unpredictable right up to election day.

Then I turn the discussion to medical ethics with Wesley J. Smith, who is the chair of the Center for Human Exceptionalism at the Discovery Institute. The author of 14 books including Culture of Death and The War on Humans, Wesley writes frequently for National Review, the American Spectator, and other publications about ethical issues involved with animal rights, euthanasia, and biotechnology. Our conversation focuses on how the current pandemic may affect broader trends in medical ethics. And also the bad behavior of the Chinese, which goes far beyond concealing the origins and scope of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

You know what to do now: listen here, or download from our hosts at Ricochet or from your favorite podcast platform.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/04/Ep-180-41220-10.20-AM.mp3

