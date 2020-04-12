https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tomhanks-snl-host-coronavirus/2020/04/12/id/962464

Superstar actor and director Tom Hanks — direct from his home where he’s recovering from COVID-19 — shocked ‘Saturday Night Live’ viewers when he stepped in as the host of a historic at-home episode.

The actor delivered the opening monologue from his kitchen Saturday night, admitting that “it’s a strange time to try to be funny” – but expressing optimism for the rest of the program.

He was joined later on by Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, who acted remotely as the evening’s musical guest. Larry David, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler and Tina Fey also appeared.

“Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before,” Hanks said in the video above. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were both in Australia when they tested positive for coronavirus last month.

“It is a strange time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is ‘SNL’’s whole thing, so we thought ‘What the heck!’” Hanks said standing next to his refrigerator.

“Why me as host?” Hanks asked. “Well, for one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before,” because, he joked, no one wants to be around him very much and he makes people uncomfortable.

Hanks shared some dispatches from his convalescence in Australia, speaking of his shock at having his body temperature taken in degrees Celsius as opposed to Fahrenheit.

“In fact, this suit, this is the first time I’ve worn anything other than sweatpants since March 11,” he revealed. “My wife had to help me put it on cause I forgot how buttons work.”

“We have a great show for you tonight,” he added at the end of his monologue. “Now is it going to look a little different than what you’re used to? Yes. Will it be weird to see sketches without big sets and costumes? Sure. But, will it make you laugh? Eh. It’s ‘SNL.’ There’ll be some good stuff, maybe one or two stinkers, you know the drill.”

