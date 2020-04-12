https://www.theepochtimes.com/tornado-confirmed-in-texas-damage-from-another-suspected-in-louisiana_3308971.html

At least one tornado was confirmed early Sunday morning in central Texas, the National Weather Service reported.

And the mayor of Monroe, Louisiana, says his town was damaged by suspected tornadoes Sunday, as well.

The Texas tornado was confirmed south of Marble Falls, about 50 miles east of Austin, the weather service said. It appeared to weaken as it moved northward.

With severe weather occurring in much of the Southeast, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted, “it is a dangerous day in Mississippi.”

He later tweeted: “Please take today’s severe storms very seriously. The NWS just issued a solemn, rare warning: a ‘PDS’ (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch for north central MS until 8pm. Please take precautions to keep your family safe. We are working and watching closely. Stay safe.”

A tornado watch was issued across areas of Mississippi and Louisiana, with storms expected to intensify throughout the day.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, issued the highest level of tornado alert, a tornado emergency for Monroe. A large and dangerous tornado was located over the town, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Mayor Jamie Mayo says there is already suspected tornado damage in various parts of Monroe, according to a post on the city’s Instagram page.

The city posted photos that show downed power lines and significant damage to an airport building. “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA as emergency crews do their jobs,” the post says.

Monroe, with 50,000 people, is in north-central Louisiana, about 100 miles east of Shreveport on Interstate 20.

About 22,000 customers lost power in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas around 11:45 a.m. ET, the Southwestern Electric Power Company said.

Emergency sirens rang to alert residents of a potential tornado in Tyler, Texas, on Sunday morning, Rita Foxx tweeted.

“Well today started out interesting. Got woke up by the city’s emergency sirens going off because of a tornado. Yes we took shelter immediately and it’s since passed. Just an interesting way to start the day,” she wrote.

More than 95 million people in almost 20 states are at risk for severe weather on Easter, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes.

The large storm system that brought severe weather to areas of Texas on Saturday will shift eastward, marring the holiday for many in the Southeast.

Severe weather went through San Angelo, Texas, on Saturday, causing the roof of a shed to fly off.

Strong, long-track tornadoes are forecast for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia along with strong winds and hail the size of tennis balls or larger.

“Widespread damaging winds are also in the forecast for much of the Southern states,” CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. “Winds this strong have the potential to cause similar damage to some tornadoes.”

“These storms are typically warned as severe thunderstorm warnings and not necessarily tornado warnings, which is why it is important to heed all warnings issued by the National Weather Service offices,” Brink said.

Flash flooding is expected in some states in the mid-South, including Tennessee, North Carolina and parts of northern Georgia and Alabama, where rainfall totals could reach up to 8 inches.

Most other areas will receive 3 to 6 inches.

A Second Wave of Severe Storms

Meteorologists warn that after a storm passes, residents shouldn’t let their guards down.

“For Georgia, we’re expecting two possible waves of activity: the first will be in the afternoon on Sunday as a warm front moves through the area,” said Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Atlanta. “The second wave of storms will likely come through overnight as the main system moves eastward.”

By Monday, the system will focus on the East Coast. There will still be a threat of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and hail.

To stay abreast of dangerous conditions, officials advise residents to have multiple methods of receiving severe weather alerts, including weather radio and smartphone apps. For apps, make sure they’re not on “do not disturb” or “silent” mode.

If a tornado touches down, sirens will likely sound. However, they’re not intended to wake people up; they’re meant to alert people who are outdoors that they need to go inside as quickly as possible.

