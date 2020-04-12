https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492434-trump-blasts-chris-wallace-asks-what-the-hell-is-happening-to-fox-news

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWaPo: Trump allegedly asked Fauci if officials could let coronavirus ‘wash over’ US Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people Biden wins Alaska primary MORE lashed out at Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: If Trump is seen as handling health, economic crisis well, ‘I don’t see how he gets beat’ Public health officials warn of grim days ahead: ‘This next week is going to look bad’ Whitmer: Lack of national coronavirus strategy ‘creating a more porous situation’ MORE on Sunday, calling the “Fox News Sunday” host a “Mike Wallace wannabe,” a reference to Wallace’s late father.

In a tweet following the program’s episode on Sunday, Trump quipped that it was a “new ballgame” over at Fox News, his latest insinuation that the network’s coverage of his presidency has turned negative.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted. “I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddArkansas governor: ‘I’d like to see a better way’ to procure medical equipment US emergency room doctor dies after coronavirus symptoms Biden on quarantine timelines: ‘Worst thing you can do is raise expectations and then watch them get dashed’ MORE of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!”

It was unclear whether any specific remarks by Wallace during Sunday’s episode of “Fox News Sunday” had earned the president’s specific ire. A representative from Fox News declined to comment, but pointed to Wallace’s past responses to the president’s criticism and references to his father, the veteran CBS News journalist.

“To which my reaction is always: One of us has a daddy problem, and it’s not me,” Wallace quipped in response when asked about Trump’s tweets during a panel discussion.

The president has attacked the network numerous times over the past year, in February tweeting in response to the network after a guest compared former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s (D) debate performances in the Democratic primary to those of Trump himself.

Last August the president complained that the network was “only getting worse” in a tweet specifically targeting “Media Buzz” hosted by Howard Kurtz.

