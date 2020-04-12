https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/492450-trump-retweets-supporter-calling-for-fauci-to-be-fired

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWaPo: Trump allegedly asked Fauci if officials could let coronavirus ‘wash over’ US Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people Biden wins Alaska primary MORE on Sunday reposted a tweet from a supporter who called for Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciWaPo: Trump allegedly asked Fauci if officials could let coronavirus ‘wash over’ US Top UK scientist: ’80 percent’ confident a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by September Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers, health officials address fallout from coronavirus pandemic MORE, a top member of the White House coronavirus task force, to be fired.

Former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine in her tweet accused Fauci of reversing his position on the danger posed by the coronavirus, writing that Fauci claimed the virus “posed no threat to the US public at large” on February 29.

“Time to #FireFauci,” Lorraine added.

Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci… — DeAnna Lorraine (@DeAnna4Congress) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump retweeted the message Sunday evening, along with a message taking aim at the “Fake News.” It was one of many tweets from the president on Sunday lashing out at the media over its coverage of his administration’s coronavirus response.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN,” he tweeted, adding praise for the right-wing news network One America News Network.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A request for comment from the White House was not immediately returned.

Trump’s retweet of Lorraine’s message comes after Fauci appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, in which he was asked by host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperPence reverses position barring coronavirus task force members from appearing on CNN: report Pence bars coronavirus task force members from appearing on CNN: report Tapper comes under criticism for George Conway retweet that Trump is ‘100% insane’ MORE if restrictive measures put in place earlier by the government would have saved more lives amid the pandemic.

“I mean, obviously, you could logically say, that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci said. “Obviously, no one is going to deny that.”

Fauci himself has urged journalists in the past to stop “pitting” him against the president in the press.

“That is really unfortunate. I would wish that would stop because we have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out differences,” Fauci said in March. “There really fundamentally at the core … are not differences.”

“The president has listened to what I have said and what the other people on the task force have said. When I have made recommendations he has taken them,” he added. “The idea of just pitting one against the other is just not helpful.”

Lorraine ran for Congress earlier this year for the seat currently held by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiObama pans Wisconsin ‘debacle,’ backs vote-by-mail efforts amid pandemic Fauci expects ‘real degree of normality’ by November election 16 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (D-Calif.), but was defeated in the state’s open primary last month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

