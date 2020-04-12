https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-wishes-americans-happy-easter-urges-social-distancing-to-get-rid-of-the-plague_3309061.html

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on April 12 to offer Easter greetings to Americans on lockdown as the national toll from the CCP virus pandemic surpassed 21,300 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases.

“For Christians all over America, this is holy week. We remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so important but this Easter will be much different than others because in many cases we’ll be separated physically only from our churches. We won’t be sitting there next to each other, which we’d like to be and soon will be again. But right now, we’re keeping separation, we’re getting rid of the plague. It’s a plague on our country like nobody’s ever seen. But we’re winning the battle, we’re winning the war. We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other. Celebrate, bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Easter everybody,” he said in the published video clip.

With almost all Americans kept indoors under stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the disease, many turned to online church services to mark the holiest day in the Christian calendar. As the death toll has mounted, President Donald Trump mulled over when the country might begin to see a return to normality.

The sweeping restrictions on non-essential movement that were imposed in recent weeks across 42 states have taken a huge toll on commerce and raised questions over how long business closures and travel curbs can be sustained.

The Epoch Times refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China and create a global pandemic.

