In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic Venezuela is suffering from the most acute fuel shortage in years.

Although Venezuela sits on the largest oil reserves in the world, the country’s refineries produce less than 10% of their capacity without investment, maintenance, and difficulties in importing fuel.

The shortages prevent farmers from moving their crops to markets. That means tons of food are lost in a country where people are starving. Also, health personnel are forced to wait days in lines to be able to load fuel and travel to hospitals.

In other words, fuel is essential for the health and food sector.

Meanwhile, Maduro´s officials and military use corrupt systems to collect dollars at the service stations.

Likewise, the refineries are in a depleted condition that hinders their operation. An anonymous source told this Gateway Pundit reporter that due to the sanctions against the national oil company PDVSA. It is difficult to find the spare parts.

Internal sources also confirm that PDVSA’s Chinese partners have left the dictator Maduro after the EEUU threatened them.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country weeks ago shipments of gasoline components have not arrived to distribute to the Venezuela market.

Reuters says the United States has increased financial sanctions against the socialist tyrant, who still has control of PDVSA’s operations.

Fuel and Coronavirus in Socialism

As a result of the current crisis, tyrant Nicolas Maduro is taking advantage of the situationto block the democracy in the country.

In Venezuela today due to the coronavirus individual liberties to mobility are now being violated as well as freedom of information.

The dictator is busy maintaining control of the information. The regime recently arrested three journalists and doctors for reporting on the pandemic. In numerous incidents they are forced to delete their material or go to jail.

Following the Chinese model, Maduro’s battle against the virus is waged more in newsrooms than in hospitals.

Elda Primera is a Venezuelan journalist in exile. She is a journalist covering the Venezuelan crisis. She was a television and radio reporter for 19 years in Venezuela before fleeing the country late last year. Currently, Elda continues to write about the Venezuelan conflict. Elda is an expert on the dangers of socialism. She is committed to freedom of expression and the restitution of democracy for a better world.

