Tom Hanks hosted “Saturday Night Live” from his kitchen this weekend for the sketch show’s first “At Home” edition amid social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It is a strange time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is ‘SNL’’s whole thing, so we thought ‘What the heck!’” Hanks quipped next to his refrigerator.
“Why me as host?” Hanks asked. “Well, for one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before,” because, he joked, no one wants to be around him very much and he makes people uncomfortable.
