Social isolation won’t feel so isolated when you join your fellow VIPs for our next VIP Live event, tomorrow evening. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Central time (5 Pacific, 8 Eastern). If you are a VIP member, you will get an email with a link to a live address where you can watch the event and submit your own comments and questions.

We have done a couple of these in the last few weeks, and they have been a lot of fun. We will talk about coronavirus, of course, but will try to come up with some other topics too, for a change of pace. Maybe we’ll speculate about how badly the DNC hopes to be able to cancel their live convention to keep the Bernie Bros out of sight.

If you are not already a VIP member, you can become one by clicking on the box in the upper right portion of our sidebar. Membership costs $4.80 per month or $48 per year, and gives you access to Power Line Live events, as well as other occasional benefits like videos of Steve’s lectures. You will eliminate most ads on our site. And, most important, by becoming a VIP you support our work.

So if you are a VIP, please tune in tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Central. If you aren’t, please consider subscribing.

