It was only a matter of time.

Dr. Anthony Fauci UNLOADED on President Trump on Easter Sunday.

The controversial doctor and head of the NIH slammed President Trump on CNN.

What a DISGRACE!

Dr. Fauci suggested President Trump should have shut down the economy in FEBRUARY!

This is the same doctor who has been wrong EVERY STEP OF THE WAY!

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is amassing quite a record these past three months.

** In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States did not have to worry about the coronavirus.

Now, three months later, he wants to shut down every state!

** Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic pandemic and later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

** Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on models and then told reporters this past week, “You can’t really rely on models.”

And on March 20th Dr. Fauci “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Dr. Fauci quickly corrects Trump’s misstatements about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/Piim1PQSdh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

** Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine has been deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

** Two-and-a-half weeks ago Dr. Fauci claimed 1 million to 2 million Americans would die from coronavirus. A week-and-a-half ago he said 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die from the virus. On Monday he agreed 81,766 Americans would die from the coronavirus. Today the experts cut the number of deaths to 60,415 projected deaths.

Dr. Fauci pushed these garbage models every step of the way.

On Sunday Dr. Fauci said President Trump should have shut down the economy in February. The president was a bit pre-occupied in February with the Democrat impeachment sham.

And several Democrats until mid March were still attacking President Trump for shutting down flights from China.

This guy needs to go.

