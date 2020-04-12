https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/492425-white-house-skips-daily-coronavirus-briefing-for-second-day-in-a-row

The White House is not expected to hold a press briefing on Easter Sunday, the second day in a row without one amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House announced Sunday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpWaPo: Trump allegedly asked Fauci if officials could let coronavirus ‘wash over’ US Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people Biden wins Alaska primary MORE would not appear before reporters on the holiday after he has hosted press briefings almost every day. The president also did not hold a briefing on Saturday of the holiday weekend.

The announcement comes after the president told reporters Friday that he’s facing the most difficult decision of his life with choosing when to reopen the U.S. economy.

“I don’t know that I’ve had a bigger decision. But I’m going to surround myself with the greatest minds. Not only the greatest minds, but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason,” Trump told reporters.

Critics of the president have blasted media outlets for continuing to air the press briefings saying the White House is promoting false and misleading information.

Last Sunday, the White House had announced there would be no press conference before reversing the decision, in a rare occurrence, after the president wanted to address reporters.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo: New York deaths stabilizing at ‘horrific rate’ Cuomo says ‘no decision’ after NYC mayor declares schools closed for rest of academic year Governors call on Congress to allocate 0B for states to make up budget shortfalls MORE (D) has held press briefings every day, including on Saturday and Sunday, as the governor of the state with the most cases and deaths associated with coronavirus.

Nationwide, the U.S. has counted more than 542,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least 21,489 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Morgan Chalfant contributed.

