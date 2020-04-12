https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/assange-london-ecuadorianembassy/2020/04/12/id/962471

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange secretly fathered two sons while holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

The mother of the babies — Gabriel, 2, and Max, 1 — is South African-born lawyer Stella Morris, 37, the news outlet reported. They were conceived at the time, Assange, 48, was hiding out to avoid extradition to America, and was also wanted in Sweden on rape allegations, which have been dropped.

The couple have been engaged since 2017.

The Australian-born Assange is currently being held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in London, where he’s been since last April when police dragged him from the embassy following a seven-year stand-off.

The revelation about his secret family emerged last week in court papers about the U.S. extradition case and an attempt by Assange to secure bail as COVID-19 sweeps through the prison population, the Daily Mail reported. One inmate has died of the fast-spreading coronavirus, the news outlet reported.

“I love Julian deeply and I am looking forward to marrying him,” Morris told the news outlet. “Over the past five years I have discovered that love makes the most intolerable circumstances seem bearable but this is different – I am now terrified I will not see him alive again.”

“I have to speak out because I can see that his life is on the brink,” she added. “Julian’s poor physical health puts him at serious risk, like many other vulnerable people, and I don’t believe he will survive infection with coronavirus.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

