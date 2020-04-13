https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/obamacare-enrollment-insurance-democrat/2020/04/13/id/962663

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic governors in 12 states want President Donald Trump to open a special Obamacare enrollment period for at least 30 days, according to a letter from the governors.

The state leaders say reopening enrollment would help relieve help uninsured or underinsured residents in their states who would pass on receiving testing or treatment for coronavirus due to the high cost.

“It is essential that we remove every barrier as quickly as possible to ensure those in our states and across the country are able to access the treatment they need,” the letter to sent Monday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma reads.

The letter was signed by governors from Michigan, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Last week, 65 House Democrats also sent a letter calling for Azar to open special enrollment in states that do not have Affordable Care Act exchanges.

In late March, the White House officials announced the enrollment for the Affordable Care Act would not be reopened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

