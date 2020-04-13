https://www.theepochtimes.com/18-dead-in-tornado-outbreak-in-southern-us-storms-heading-north_3309706.html

At least 18 people have been killed during a tornado outbreak in the southern United States, according to authorities and reports.

There were more than 40 reports of tornadoes that started Sunday, which went from Texas and Arkansas and moved to Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia, The Weather Channel reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed to CNN there were at least 34 tornadoes in the region as of Morning morning. Mississippi suffered the brunt of the outbreak, with officials telling the network that 11 people were killed. Six people were killed in Georgia, and one person was killed in Arkansas.

A home had its roof torn off after a tornado ripped through Monroe, La. just before noon on April 12, 2020. (Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP)

A Dollar General store in Tishomingo, Miss., is completely destroyed after a suspected tornado swept through the area on March 24, 2020. (Kayla Thompson/WTVA via AP)

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that people who were sheltering from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) pandemic should have a safe place to go, noting that it’s more important to shelter from the tornadoes than the virus.

Director Michel and our team are monitoring the weather and standby ready to assist. Have a safe place to go. If you go to a public shelter please wear a mask, bandana, or scarf around your nose and mouth. Practice social distancing. We will get through this! pic.twitter.com/owoDLwL3rI — msema (@MSEMA) April 12, 2020

“Director Michel and our team are monitoring the weather and standby ready to assist. Have a safe place to go. If you go to a public shelter please wear a mask, bandana, or scarf around your nose and mouth. Practice social distancing. We will get through this,” the agency wrote in a statement.

The storm system that spawned the tornadoes is now moving towards the northeastern United States, prompting the NWS to issue warnings and advisories about high winds.

As morning storms continue to move off the coast, high winds in their wake can be just as dangerous. Much of the Northeast can expect gusts of 60 mph or more through this afternoon. Outdoors, in vehicles or exterior rooms are all places to avoid today. pic.twitter.com/80xw5dKEtx — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 13, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told residents that people should still practice social distancing amid high winds and warnings.

“We have strong winds and heavy rain coming our way on Monday, New York City, so it’s really simple: if you do not need to be outside tomorrow then STAY HOME,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

