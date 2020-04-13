https://www.theepochtimes.com/80-million-americans-to-receive-stimulus-money-by-april-15-treasury_3310537.html

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed more than 80 million people will begin to receive stimulus payments—part of the $2.2 trillion bill passed by Congress last month—by Wednesday, April 15, in an attempt to offset losses suffered during the CCP virus pandemic.

These payments will be automatically sent to eligible 2019 or 2018 federal tax return filers who got a refund using a direct deposit, according to a news release from the agency on Monday.

“We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin in the release. “This Administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”

The IRS is also planning to launch a “Get My Payment” application for taxpayers who filed returns in 2018 and 2019 but didn’t provide banking information on their returns.

They will be able “to submit direct deposit information so they can receive payments immediately, as opposed to getting mailed checks which will start being distributed before the end of April,” the news release said, adding that “Get My Payment” will “allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment.”

EMS workers transport a patient outside of Mount Sinai hospital in New York City, on April 13, 2020. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, non-filers can get their payment through another IRS website and enter their bank account information.

Eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients who didn’t file their taxes in 2018 or 2019 will automatically get their payments via direct deposits, said the Treasury.

“Regardless of how you receive your payment, the IRS will send you a mailed letter to the most current address they have on file approximately 15 days after it sends your payment,” the news release said.

The stimulus package was passed and signed into law late last month in an attempt to offset economic losses suffered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus outbreak in the United States. Governors across dozens of states have implemented stay-at-home orders and shuttered businesses and activities deemed nonessential, leading to millions of job losses and furloughs.

Over the weekend, the IRS announced that it started sending stimulus payments to people.

It has “deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the agency wrote on April 11. A number of people wrote on Twitter that they had received the payments.

