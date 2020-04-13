https://www.theblaze.com/news/93-year-old-woman-who-issued-a-plea-for-more-beer-gets-a-special-delivery

A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman who issued a plea for “more beer” to get her through the coronavirus pandemic had her wish granted on Monday, when Molson Coors answered her call with a special delivery of Coors Light.

What are the details?

Olive Veronesi has been staying home to keep safe during the spread of COVID-19, but things got dire when she realized she was down to her last 12-pack of brew. A relative of Veronesi’s snapped a photo of her smiling while holding a sign that read “I NEED MORE BEER!” in one hand and a can of “The Silver Bullet” in the other.

The photo went viral on social medai, racking up millions of views after gaining the attention of the media.

Veronesi explained to Pittsburgh station KDKA-TV, “I was on my last 12 cans. I have a beer every night — you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.” She added, “I think it’s nice. Something for a young lady,” pointing to herself.

On Monday, Molson Coors stepped in to stock up her supply, sending a pair of representatives to her home with 150 cans to get her through.

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors Light a day,” Mark Linder of Molson Coors told KDKA.

Upon receiving the shipment, Veronesi was photographed holding up a new sign that read, “GOT MORE BEER!”

